Waterloo regional police arrest Guelph man in connection to 19 offences

A 32-year-old Guelph man has been arrested by Waterloo regional police for 19 different offences officials say took place all across the region over two days.

In a news release, police detail all the reported incidents from Mar. 24-25.

On the first day, vehicles in Conestogo, Roseville, and Kitchener were all entered and property was taken.

Around 6:30 a.m. a home in Roseville was also broken into while the homeowners were sleeping. A vehicle, personal property, and a purse were all stolen.

On the second day, a vehicle was stolen in St. Agatha around 3 a.m., while two others in the town were broken into and had property stolen.

Police say they recovered the vehicle stolen in Roseville the previous day at a location in Kitchener. Through their investigation and the discovery of stolen property inside, they were able to link it to the other incidents.

Police reportedly recovered the stolen vehicle from St. Agatha at another location in Kitchener later that morning.

Shortly after, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested a driver who was in possession of suspected meth, purple fentanyl, and stolen property linked to the incidents, according to officials.

A Guelph man was charged with 19 offences that include possession of stolen property, motor vehicle theft, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held for a show cause bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.