Waterloo regional police dog Chase is retiring

Chase, a police dog with Waterloo Regional Police, is retiring after seven years. (Waterloo Regional Police/Twitter)

One of Waterloo regional police’s furriest members is retiring.

Police said Chase, a service dog for the last seven years, is retiring.

According to police, Chase was born on Oct. 27, 2013 in the Netherlands.

The police force tweeted out the retirement on Tuesday, saying: “thank you for your commitment to keeping Waterloo Region safe.”

