Waterloo regional police find officer’s missing pepper spray

Police say the missing pepper spray looks similar to this one. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said it has found an officer’s missing oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray.

Police said on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., police learned a member of the public had located the missing service-issued spray in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue in Cambridge.

In an earlier media release, police said it’s believed the officer lost the service-issued spray during a foot chase in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

