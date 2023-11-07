Waterloo regional police hold second public input session for 2024 budget
Leading up to their budget review and approval by regional council, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a meeting Monday to give residents a chance to weigh in.
This marked the second of two virtual public input sessions for the annual police budget.
Delegates had five minutes each to voice their thoughts on law enforcement and community safety.
Topics brought up included the need for more money to hire additional officers and the staffing challenges when competing with other cities for recruits.
“Given that these public input sessions are happening so late in the budget process, I simply cannot fathom how any of this will have a meaningful impact on the budget decision,” said Melissa Bowman.
Council will review the police budget on Nov. 22 before the final approval on Dec. 13.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.