Waterloo regional police investigating early August hit-and-run
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police are investigating a hit-and-run collision earlier this month.
The incident happened on Aug. 3 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of University Avenue East and Bridge Street West.
Police say a pedestrian was crossing Bridge Street when they were struck by a vehicle turning left out of a parking lot.
According to a release, the drive of the vehicle attempted to assist the victim before leaving the scene.
The vehicle is described as a blue Volkswagen hatchback. The drive is described as a 5'7" white woman around 30 with multi-coloured hair. She was wearing blue scrubs and a grey t-shirt.
Anyone with information or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
