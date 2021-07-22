Waterloo regional police investigating stabbing on Laurel Street

Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing on Laurel Street in Waterloo.

In a tweet around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police asked residents to avoid the area.

An update posted just after 4 p.m. says the victim sustained minor injuries and the suspect remains outstanding.

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

