Waterloo regional police investigating stabbing on Laurel Street
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing on Laurel Street in Waterloo.
In a tweet around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police asked residents to avoid the area.
An update posted just after 4 p.m. says the victim sustained minor injuries and the suspect remains outstanding.
Police say the incident is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
The victim has sustained minor injuries. The suspect remains outstanding.
Police believe this to be a targeted incident. There is no risk to public safety.
Anyone with information, call police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/RYwedUO4D2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley ParkThe BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.
-
Battling mental trauma after Barrie tornadoAs crews continue to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild what was lost in Barrie's recent tornado, officials are working towards making access to mental health support as easy as possible.
-
Canada's health minister launches national call for proposals in the Substance Use and Addictions ProgramThe federal government launched a national call on Thursday for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.