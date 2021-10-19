Waterloo Regional police lay 343 charges in Safe Semester enforcement

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says it laid a total of 343 charges as part of its five-week Safe Semester program to police large, unsanctioned gatherings in Waterloo’s university district at a cost of nearly $200,000.

In an interview with CTV News on Tuesday Police Chief Bryan Larkin said he was pleased with the results of the enforcement initiative.

“This is an ever-challenging problem that we have,” said Larkin. “It’s a demographic of more than 70,000 students in our community. In short, I’m very pleased with the outcome.”

In a report to the WRPS Board as part of the Sept. 20 agenda package, the cost to staff officers for the Safe Semester program was $197,465.20.

Larkin says university partners paid for fencing and private security while the City of Waterloo assisted with a series of road closures.

“I think you know there are better ways to invest that money into our community with some of the significant challenges that we’re facing,” said Larkin. “Ideally, we would not invest those monies into one specific event.”

The 343 charges laid are mostly tied to alleged liquor and driving violations. The figure is higher than last year but down from pre-pandemic levels. In 2018, there were 687 charges laid as part of the program – a 5-year high.

In September, Wilfrid Laurier University Vice-President of Student Affairs, Ivan Joseph, told CTV News the university was prepared to suspend or expel students for taking part in unsanctioned gatherings; however, on Tuesday, the university provided a statement on the matter.

"We cannot release details about specific sanctions that have been applied under the Student Non-Academic Code of Conduct due to the need to protect the privacy of our students,” said Julie Kalbfleish, Director of Communications and Issues Management at Wilfrid Laurier University. “Our Special Constable Service has worked closely with WRPS and City Bylaw to ensure compliance and to gathering limits by issuing a number of fines and charges."

The University of Waterloo also responded with a statement to questions from CTV News.

“UWaterloo has not expelled or suspended any student as a result of local gatherings around the beginning of fall term. We continue to warn students about the potential consequences of illegal behaviour, and the importance of following the measures put in place by health authorities. If we become aware of any situation in particular, students can be subject to the university’s discipline policies,” said Chris Wilson-Smith, Director of Communications and Issues Management at the University of Waterloo.

Of the charges laid over the five-week program, 135 fall under Liquor Licence Act offences while 115 fall under Highway Traffic Act offences.