Waterloo regional police lay additional charge in the University of Waterloo stabbing attack

The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo is now facing an additional charge – one count of attempt to commit murder.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman has been in custody ever since the June incident that injured three people in a classroom at the school. He was previously charged with several offences, including three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Villalba-Aleman was also charged with mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.

Waterloo regional police said they laid the additional charge on Thursday.

ATTACK AT UW

Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo, is facing multiple charges in connection to a triple stabbing during a gender studies class on Wednesday, June 28.

Police say he planned and targeted the course and have called the attack hate-motivated and related to gender expression and gender identity.

Witnesses told CTV News the attacker walked into the classroom, asked the professor a question, then pulled two knives out a backpack.

Three people were stabbed, including the 38-year-old professor and two students, aged 20 and 19.

Police say all victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospital. The two students were treated and released the same day.

IN COURT

Last week Villalba-Aleman appeared in court in-person, for the first time since the attack.

He did not speak other than stating his name and date of birth.

Villalba-Aleman’s lawyer said they need to review more disclosure and his case was adjourned.

He is expected to appear in court by video again on September 8.