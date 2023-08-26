Waterloo regional police lay additional charge in the University of Waterloo stabbing attack
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo is now facing an additional charge – one count of attempt to commit murder.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman has been in custody ever since the June incident that injured three people in a classroom at the school. He was previously charged with several offences, including three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Villalba-Aleman was also charged with mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.
Waterloo regional police said they laid the additional charge on Thursday.
ATTACK AT UW
Villalba-Aleman, an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo, is facing multiple charges in connection to a triple stabbing during a gender studies class on Wednesday, June 28.
Police say he planned and targeted the course and have called the attack hate-motivated and related to gender expression and gender identity.
Witnesses told CTV News the attacker walked into the classroom, asked the professor a question, then pulled two knives out a backpack.
Three people were stabbed, including the 38-year-old professor and two students, aged 20 and 19.
Police say all victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to hospital. The two students were treated and released the same day.
IN COURT
Last week Villalba-Aleman appeared in court in-person, for the first time since the attack.
He did not speak other than stating his name and date of birth.
Villalba-Aleman’s lawyer said they need to review more disclosure and his case was adjourned.
He is expected to appear in court by video again on September 8.