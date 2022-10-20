Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing 85-year-old man

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old Roderick Turner.

He is from Cambridge and was last seen in that city at 1:30 a.m Thursday.

Turner is described as approximately 5’4”, with an average build, grey hair and uses reading glasses. He is believed to be driving a Black Volkswagen Jetta with the licence plate ASLK 098.

Police note that there is a concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Turner's whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

