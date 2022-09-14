Waterloo regional police looking for missing man

Waterloo regional police are concerned about the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man, Edward George.

George is 5-foot-8, 120 lbs and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black track pants.

Police tweeted about George on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.

