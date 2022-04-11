Waterloo regional police looking for missing teen
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
Logan Wilson is described as 5-foot-10 with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he also frequents Uptown Waterloo and Cambridge.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
MISSING PERSON:
Logan Willson, 15 years. Male is described as 5'10", slender build, brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen on April 10, 2022, in the area of Fairview Park Mall.
Frequents Uptown Waterloo and Cambridge also.
Call police at 519-570-9777 with any information. pic.twitter.com/cdkkKCT7gX
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.