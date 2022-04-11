Waterloo regional police looking for missing teen

Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

Logan Wilson is described as 5-foot-10 with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he also frequents Uptown Waterloo and Cambridge.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

