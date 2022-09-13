iHeartRadio

Waterloo regional police looking for officer’s missing pepper spray

Police say the missing pepper spray looks similar to this one. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for an officer’s missing oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray.

In a media release, police said it’s believed the officer lost the service-issued spray during a foot chase in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

Police have issued a photo of a similar spray and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

