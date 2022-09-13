Waterloo regional police looking for officer’s missing pepper spray
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for an officer’s missing oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray.
In a media release, police said it’s believed the officer lost the service-issued spray during a foot chase in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive on Monday around 5:30 p.m.
Police have issued a photo of a similar spray and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
-
'It’s horrific': Demands for change after staff unavailable to treat alleged N.B sexual assault victimReaction and demands for change are getting louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
-
Calls for change following inquest into Sudbury man's 2015 mining deathThe jury looking into the 2015 death of Richard Pigeau in Sudbury has issued several recommendations following a five-day inquest.
-
Keesha Bitternose died from 'multiple injuries' of sharp and blunt force trauma: forensic pathologistKeesha Bitternose died as a result of “multiple injuries,” including sharp and blunt force trauma as well as a possible gunshot wound, according to the autopsy results.
-
Keeping the windows clean on Ottawa’s tallest buildingAt 45 storeys high, the Claridge Icon is Ottawa’s tallest building. And that means keeping the windows clean is no small task.
-
Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5Five people have been charged after Woodstock police seized $180,000 in drugs and $10,000 in stolen property.
-
Death in Discovery Ridge deemed not criminal in natureThe death of a man in Discovery Ridge over the weekend is not suspicious, Calgary police say.
-
Drunk driver crashes into Vancouver firetruckA drunk driver crashed into a firetruck in Vancouver Monday, according to police.
-
Maritime provinces to recognize national day of mourning for Queen’s funeral on MondayNova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will recognize Sept. 19 as a holiday and day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Calgary-based digital fundraising platform hits $100M milestoneA company that help charities organize their 50/50 raffles, and operates the online components for them, is celebrating as more than $1 million has been donated through their programs.