Waterloo regional police looking for witness in ride share sexual assault

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a witness in a sexual assault investigation.

On Dec. 5, officers were called to the area of Highgate Road and Victoria Street South around 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a sexual assault while the victim was a ride share passenger.

In a release on Thursday evening, police said the victim was assisted by a pedestrian who was walking a dog in the area at the time of the assault.

Investigators are hoping that pedestrian will contact police.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in the case.

Officials have yet to confirm if the accused was the driver, another passenger or a third party.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking the witness who helped the victim to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On December 5, 2021, officers responded for a report of a sexual assault in Kitchener.



Investigators are looking to speak with a witness that was walking their dog and assisted the victim.



Call police or Crime Stoppers with information.



Details here: https://t.co/2T7KrxDVX5. pic.twitter.com/cQvUFfocFt