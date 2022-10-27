Waterloo regional police name new chief

Waterloo regional police are drawing from within their own ranks for the new chief of police.

Current Deputy Chief Mark Crowell was named to the top job at Thursday’s police board meeting.

The 22-year veteran of the service will take over as chief of police next month.

“This service embraced me in 2001 and I’ve seen incredible growth, change and evolution and that will continue,” Crowell told the meeting.

Crowell has been deputy chief for the last two years. His education includes a PhD in sociology from the University of Waterloo.

Crowell will take over from former chief Bryan Larkin who left earlier this year to take a job with the RCMP.

He said his first priority is operational excellence on the front lines.

“We have complex operations running 24-hours a day, and we've seen some upward trend in violence in our community in relation to gun violence, robberies and so on,” Crowell said.

'WE KNOW WE CAN IMPROVE'

Chair Karen Redman said the board’s decision to name Crowell as chief was unanimous and comes after an extensive search.

A police spokesperson said the board paid $48,000 for a talent agency to help with the effort.

Crowell has promised he’ll work to rebuild trust and strengthen relationships with diverse communities in the region, and Redman said it was his commitment to equity that stood out.

“The fact that Mark is very focused on community engagement, on hearing many voices – not just a single voice – and making sure that we have robust, authentic conversations about the gaps in police services, the needs of specific community groups, really goes a long way to demonstrate that we are listening, that we know we can improve,” Redman said.

Crowell said regional police will be exploring new ways of doing things.

“Upward of 80 per cent of our calls for service don't involve necessarily criminal investigation – the services that we provide are complex. So to ensure we are always looking for new ways of doing business, we are open to other community investments, other opportunities to partner, to provide service to the community,” he said.

BUDGET ASK FORTHCOMING

Over the next few weeks, the police service will present its budget request for 2023.

On Thursday, Crowell wouldn’t say if the initial pitch would include an ask for increased funding from last year.

“But I will be clear in saying we are a growing community. We have pressing needs that we are striving to meet every day, and it will be essential that we provide adequate and effective policing services to this region, and that requires investments in community safety and public safety,” he said.

Crowell’s official start date as chief is Thursday, Nov. 24.