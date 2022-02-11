Waterloo regional police officers to assist in Windsor and Toronto amid state of emergency

In addition to officers currently deployed in Windsor, Waterloo Regional Police Service officers will assist Toronto police this weekend, WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin said in a message released Friday afternoon.

This comes as 'Freedom Convoy' protests continue to disrupt traffic and the transport of goods across the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor and further demonstrations are planned across the province this weekend.

On Friday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in an effort to put an end to what he called the “siege” in Ottawa and Windsor.

"These are critical times for our country – times that show the need for a unified public safety response," Larkin said. "As a police service, it is not only our duty to keep our community safe, but to help keep all Canadians safe."

He said WRPS has received emergency resource requests from the Ontario Provincial Police to mobilize members of its public safety team to assist police services who are in need of support. Members of WRPS are currently deployed in Windsor and will also be assisting Toronto police throughout the weekend, said Larkin.

Earlier on Friday a WRPS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News WRPS officers were in Windsor but said police don't release operational plans and could not disclose how many officers were there. The spokesperson said WRPS was not the only service from outside the city helping with issues surrounding the border blockade.

Larkin said WRPS also continues monitor demonstrations locally.

"This weekend will have an enhanced police presence throughout the region to ensure the safety and security of all community members," he said.

Larkin said police anticipate a high call demand throughout the weekend and asked for patience as they work to minimize any disruptions that may occur.

He asked the public only call 911 in the event of an emergency and use the non-emergency line 519-570-9777 or police website for non-emergency reports.