Waterloo regional police release photos of individuals they want to identify

Waterloo regional police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals allegedly connected to a person-on-person robbery.

Police said on Oct. 18, around 5:30 p.m., they received a report of a person-on-person robbery in the area of Compass Trail and Pointer Street in Cambridge.

The victim arranged to meet the suspect after posting an item for sale on a buy-and-sell website, according to police.

Officials said upon when the groups met the victim was assaulted by two suspects, and the item being sold was stolen.

Police said the suspects then fled the area on foot.

On Wednesday night, police released three photos that appear to show two individuals.

Investigators would like to identify and speak with the individuals pictured below in connection to this incident.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.