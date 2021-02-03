Waterloo regional police say a man is dead after a collision in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash at Victoria Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road around 3:30 p.m.

In a news release on Thursday morning, police said that one driver was turning left at the intersection when their vehicle was hit by a car heading west on Victoria Street South.

Officials said the passenger of the vehicle who was turning left, a 25-year-old Kitchener man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, police said their injuries were serious.

The intersection was closed for until 11 p.m. while police investigated the crash.