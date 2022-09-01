Waterloo regional police say a new car scam is emerging. Here’s how it works

Waterloo regional police are warning the public to watch out for an “emerging” used car scam which has resulted in at least one Kitchener resident losing $6,500.

Police say the scam starts with fraudsters advertising vehicles for sale online.

When the victim meets with the purported seller to buy the vehicle, they may be given a make-shift bill of sale, but no used vehicle information package (UVIP) is provided.

The vehicle is sold “as-is” and the buyer is told they will need to have a safety inspection done by a mechanic before registering the vehicle with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Once the victim has a safety inspection completed – and pays for required repairs – they visit the MTO to get license plates and a permit. At this point, the buyer discovers the vehicle is stolen.

In one case, police said a Kitchener resident lost $6,500 to the scam after arranging to purchase a vehicle from a seller in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police have provided these tips to help would-be buyers protect themselves: