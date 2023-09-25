Waterloo regional police say they’re 'pleased' following homecoming weekend

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they are pleased the majority of people who celebrated homecoming over the weekend did so safely and responsibly.

While WRPS has not yet released numbers for homecoming in Waterloo this year, police said in an email to CTV News on Monday they had 'a significant operational plan with committed resources and increased visibility in the university district.'

Last year regional police made 11 arrests, laid 183 charges and had 298 calls for service in a 22-hour window during homecoming weekend.

This year a portion of Ezra Avenue was blocked off with fencing as a precaution, where large crowds of students gathered in previous years for unsanctioned parties.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe released an open letter to the community ahead of homecoming celebrations asking people to celebrate responsibly.

“Large street gatherings can be dangerous and put everyone at risk," she said in the letter.

McCabe also noted local emergency rooms and hospitals are already at capacity and asked people to not add stress.

That reminder comes after city councillors in Waterloo voted to tighten rules around unsanctioned street parties earlier this month.

GUELPH HOMECOMING

Guelph police had also planned to send out extra resources as the homecoming football game at the University of Guelph – a game that traditionally led to large crowds that gathered throughout the city.

CTV News reached out to Guelph police but did not hear back by noon on Monday.