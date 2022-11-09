Waterloo Regional Police Services Board takes a first look at 2023 draft budget

Waterloo regional police say an additional $14.1 million is needed to maintain their current complement of around 820 sworn officers in 2023.

The scenario was one of four options laid out at a police services board meeting on Wednesday, where members got a first look at next year’s draft budget.

Last year, the 2022 police budget was approved at $195.8 million. This year, police say to maintain the same staffing complement in 2023, $209.8 million is needed. That would equate to a 5 per cent property tax increase.

The other three options laid out on Wednesday range from a $15.9 million budget increase, which would allow for the hiring of eight additional sworn officers and mean a 6 per cent property tax increase, to a $26.3 million increase, which would allow for 55 additional officers and equate to an 11 per cent increase for taxpayers.

Another option proposed by the service says 11 new officers could be hired for a $16.5 million increase.

Some board members say that’s not enough.

“I was a bit shocked with the eight and eleven… I’d like to see something more holistic that really reflects what is needed to continue to provide the services, to meet the challenges that we’re facing, that our community is requiring,” police services board member Tony Giovinazzo said.

Waterloo regional police say as of 2021, there were 127 officers per 100,000 population in Waterloo region, below the national and provincial rates of 183 and 176 respectively.

Among Ontario’s "Big 12" municipalities, the average is 145 officers per 100,000 population. In order to meet that, Waterloo regional police would need to hire 55 additional officers.

Tuesday’s meeting was just a first look at the draft budget.

The service will now take board members’ comments and bring back options for them to explore at the next meeting scheduled for Dec. 14.

Once police have finalized their budget ask, it will be presented to regional council. The date for that meeting hasn't been set yet, but final approval from council is scheduled for Feb. 8.