Waterloo regional police unveil new Kitchener station

The new Central Division facility for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is officially opened.

Police held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the station at 200 Frederick Street in Kitchener on Friday.

Premier Doug Ford attended the ceremony in the afternoon where 18 officers were sworn in.

“It’s a big day for our police service,” said Chief Mark Crowell of WRPS. “We’re very proud to open a brand new division in Kitchener that will serve the entire Region of Waterloo.

“We’re moving from a facility that was 65 years old to a state-of-the-art facility.”

The Region of Waterloo and WRPS began the development for the facility in 2021.

It will replace the current Central Division located down the road on Frederick.

The new station includes space for community events, a prisoner management facility, and will house multiple community policing units.

Ford attended before hosting Ford Fest at Bingemans later in the day.