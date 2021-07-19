Waterloo resident shot by pellet gun in front of home, police say

Regional police are investigating after a Waterloo resident was shot with a pellet gun in front of their home on Sunday.

Officers were called to Lester Street around 8 a.m. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

There is no suspect at this time, according to police.

Officials say they're also investigating reports of property damage that happened on Saturday in the same area. In a release, police say several vehicles and buildings were hit with what's believed to be a pellet gun.

The incidents are being investigated separately, but police are trying to determine if they might be related.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.