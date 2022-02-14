Waterloo residents concerned over plans to replace historic street lamps
A group of Waterloo residents are voicing their concerns over the city's plan to tear down several historic street lamps in what they say is a picturesque neighbourhood.
Residents presenting before council Monday afternoon said they were surprised and disappointed to learn the city planned to remove the lamp posts that run along Ferndale Place.
According to those living on the street, council reached out to residents to say that the lights pose a potential safety concern.
"(Ferndale) has gorgeous old homes, mature trees and a particular and elegant set of streetlights that are like few others in the city," resident Matthew Wilson told council. "Ferndale is a true hidden gem in our community. I believe there is a solution that can achieve the necessary safety outcome, while also maintaining the existing aesthetic of Ferndale Place."
Instead of replacing the existing lamp posts with modern looking ones, residents are hoping the city will consider installing similar looking Victorian-style street posts with modern LED bulbs.
-
Police looking for suspect after robbery at south Kitchener businessWaterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after an undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen from a business in the Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road area of Kitchener Sunday evening.
-
Winnipeg school teacher blown away by kindness of a complete strangerA Winnipeg elementary school teacher says she is blown away by the kindness of a complete stranger who helped her pay for a stack of books for her classroom.
-
Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by TrudeauAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Lambton County reopenThe Highway 402 westbound lanes have reopened at Nauvoo Road after a protest closed a section of the highway for days.
-
Calgary council to discuss Indigenous gathering place, Métis Nation says it hasn't been consultedCalgary council is moving toward creating an Indigenous gathering place in the city as part of its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation — but one group says it isn't being heard.
-
The Windsor Express training camp is underway, season begins Feb. 21The Windsor Express have begun training camp for the 2022 National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) season. Practice was intense Monday afternoon at Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre.
-
'Worst is in Oak Bay': Advocacy group ranks municipalities by housing starts per estimated need in Greater VictoriaOn Monday morning, Conan O’Dell’s search continued for a place that he and his family can rent to call home.
-
B.C.'s live events industry optimistic capacity limit will be lifted TuesdayIndoor seated venues have been allowed to remain open during the Omicron wave in British Columbia – but for nearly two months, they’ve had to maintain a 50 per cent capacity limit, and that’s been devastating for their bottom line.
-
Doing away with vaccine passports could spell trouble for restaurants, some believeSome believe Ontario is moving too quickly to loosen vaccine restrictions, and putting too much pressure on small businesses, but London’s mayor sees it differently.