Waterloo residents invited to vote on new spray park designs

People in Waterloo can have their say on two new splash pads being built in the city.

Waterloo has launched two online surveys for residents to vote on designs and features for the spray parks planned at Eastbridge Green and Blue Beech Link.

Waterloo city council approved $1.3 million for the construction of the new spray parks in April 2022.

The city plans to break ground this fall or winter and have the new facilities open in the spring of 2024.

The two new pads will double the number of spray parks in Waterloo to four.