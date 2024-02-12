Waterloo residents will see a 6.14% property tax increase this year

The City of Waterloo has reduced its 2024 property tax increase to 6.14 per cent, down 1.26 per cent from what was initially proposed.

Council spent most of Monday finalizing their 2024-2026 operating and capital budgets.

An earlier draft suggested a 21 per cent increase over three years, with a 7.4 per cent hike in 2024, a 7.3 per cent jump in 2025, and a 6.4 per cent increase in 2026. That would have meant an average of $110 per year for each household.

At Monday’s meeting, staff reintroduced around a dozen options for council to re-evaluate.

While some councillors wanted to see a lower tax increase, others argued that if the city doesn’t invest now, it could mean more problems down the road.

“If we operate too lean, we are becoming too risky as a municipality and if we turn a blind eye… then we are simply kicking the can down the road and burdening future generations of residents who will have deal with these challenges that are not going away,” Councillor Royce Bodaly said.

Council ultimately decided on an 18.89 per cent tax hike over three years.

Here’s how it breaks down:

6.14 per cent in 2024 — average increase of $91 per household

6.34 per cent in 2025 — average increase of $99 per household

6.41 per cent in 2026 — average increase of $107 per household

“We believe that this three year budget supports the city that we are, and the city that we want to be,” Councillor Diane Freeman, the finance liaison for the City of Waterloo, said in a media release. “This budget supports the programs and services that citizens depend on, and that make the City of Waterloo the vibrant and welcoming community of choice for so many. The adjustments we were able to make to the staff-tabled budget provide respectful consideration for the financial challenges we are all facing, and will still allow us to make progress on the important issues, including infrastructure investment and reinvestment, housing, and climate action. We are focused on our vision of being a leader in sustainability and a future-ready community for all.”

The net operating budget for 2024 has been set at $99.6 million, $107 million for 2025 and $115 million in 2026. Capital spending, meanwhile, will total $363 million to support 275 projects over the next three years.

The city also listed some of its priorities, including: improving winter mobility (plowing, etc.), advancing the city’s affordable housing strategy, expanding the city’s transportation network, infrastructure, and supporting local arts initiatives.