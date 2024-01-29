Waterloo restaurant joins Charcoal Group roster

The Charcoal Group is taking over the management of a beloved Waterloo establishment.

The Cerny family opened Solé Restaurant & Wine Bar in 1999, serving up Mediterranean cuisine in the 150-year-old Seagram’s building.

Talks to sell the business to the Charcoal Group began last year.

“I wanted to be sure that our incredible team and our loyal guests would continue to be valued, and the business would have a great opportunity to continue flourishing,” John Cerny said in a media release Monday. “I believe that being a part of the Charcoal Group will provide exciting possibilities for everyone involved.”

In a letter, posted to the restaurant’s website, the family added: “We are grateful to all of our friends and extended Solé family for the many years of incredible support and memories.”

They also said the current team will continue to work alongside the new owner.

Solé will officially join the Charcoal Group on Feb. 1 and they teased “some significant plans” are in the works.

The Charcoal Group got its start in Waterloo Region but now has more than a dozen restaurants across southwestern Ontario. They include: Charcoal Steakhouse in Kitchener, Del’s Italian Kitchen in Kitchener, Martini’s in Kitchener, Wildcraft in Waterloo, The Bauer Kitchen (and The Bauer Bakery & Café) in Waterloo, The Moose in Kitchener, and Sociable Kitchen + Tavern in Brantford, as well as Beertown Public House locations in Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Oakville, Barrie, London, Burlington, Etobicoke, Toronto and Newmarket.