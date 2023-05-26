Waterloo retiree 'shaking and crying' after winning $300,000
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A Waterloo grandmother says her recent $300,000 scratch ticket win still “doesn’t feel real.”
Barbara Beacock, 67, bought and played the winning Instant Jumbo Cash ticket at her favourite store, Lincoln Variety on Weber Street. It was among several she purchased that day.
“I won $30, $30 again, and then $300,000! I thought, ‘That can’t be right,’” Beacock said in a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
“I was shaking and crying. The owner of the store came out from behind the counter and we hugged and cried together.”
Beacock said she plans to buy a new car, invest, spoil her grandchildren and keep up with her knitting hobby.
“I never thought I’d win. It was one of the happiest days of my life,” she said.
