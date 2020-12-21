A young girl nicknamed "Waterloo's toughest cookie" died Monday morning, losing her battle with a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Eight-year-old Abigayle Lobsinger was a beacon of hope to many in the community. After five years and 19 surgeries, she passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.

"You can't be prepared for this," her father, Kevin, said. "It's just devastating to our family."

Abigayle was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2015.

"Little bits of cancer all over her body, they just kept growing and growing and growing," Kevin said.

Abigayle kept fighting every step of the way.

Surrounded by her family & loads of love, Abigayle received her angel wings this morning and has Learned to Fly



Once arrangements have been finalized we will be sure to post



Much thanks to everyone who supported & continues to support #WaterloosToughestCookie

Your love is felt

"Never once did she have to complain about going to treatment, treatment that had never been done on anybody in Canada before," Kevin said. "Basically late (Sunday) night was the first time she ever started saying she hurt."

Kevin said things took a turn for the worse in February and her health continued to deteriorate in the fall.

"(Her doctors) had no further options for treatment and they didn't see anything else they could do," Kevin said.

Macy Keithlin, Abigayle's best friend, was grateful she was able to say goodbye.

"I just said 'I love you' and 'I'll never forget you' and 'bye,'" she said.

Keithlin said Abigayle was one-of-a-kind.

"Because she's kind, nice and thoughtful," she said.

Many tributes honoured her online.

"I wasn't ready for the day to come," family friend Jen Fenwick said.

Fenwick helped organize Abigayle's birthday parade in May.

"We are all here and we all love you, as much as it breaks, we are all here to help," Fenwick said.

Abigayle's strength and positivity is an inspiration to many. But, her father said he'll miss her smile the most.

"That huge, light-up-a-room smile," Kevin said.

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.