Waterloo school will be closed Monday due to a carbon monoxide leak

The Waterloo Region District School Board is advising parents that MacGregor Public School will be closed on Monday, October 25.

The school board says a carbon monoxide leak was found Sunday and determined that it would not be cleared in time for the start of school.

They say Facility Services are working as quickly as possible to address the issue.

The school board says student learning will continue, with teachers working from home and available to students throughout the regular school day in Google Classrooms.

The school will reopen on Tuesday, the school board said.

MacGregor PS (@mcgwrdsb) will be CLOSED tomorrow (October 25) due to a carbon monoxide leak which will not be cleared for the start of school.



Our facilities team is working quickly to address the issue. We will provide updates as they become available. https://t.co/dCjExH4SwX