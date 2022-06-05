Waterloo singer wins 'Rising Star' award from the Country Music Assn. of Ontario
Nate Haller won big Sunday night at the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards in London, Ont.
The singer-songwriter, who hails from Waterloo, took home the 2022 'Rising Star of the Year' award.
Haller also performed one of his songs on stage at Centennial Hall.
He spoke to CTV News on Wednesday about the show.
"I'm so excited," Haller said. "I can't believe it. It will be my first time going to the CMA Ontario Awards and to be nominated and to play is going to be unreal."
✨W I N N E R✨ Congratulations to Nate Haller - the 2022 #CMAOntario Awards #RisingStar of the Year! ��#CMAOntario10 #LiveAndLoudInLondon pic.twitter.com/4k7MU5FOry— theCMAOntario (@theCMAOntario) June 6, 2022
The Reklaws, who got their start in North Dumfries, were also nominated for two awards.
They were up for 'Group or Duo of the Year' and the 'Fans Choice' Award.
