Waterloo Warbirds cancel Remembrance Day flyover due to weather
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
There will be no jet flyovers at Remembrance Day cenotaphs and ceremonies in the Waterloo region and Guelph area.
The Waterloo Warbirds announced Friday morning that, due to projected weather, they would be cancelling their planned fight.
"While we regret we will be unable to support today's ceremonies with a flyover, safety always comes first," a tweet from the Warbirds reads in part.
Rain is expected to hit the area by late morning when most ceremonies will be taking place.
Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies are still expected to happen Friday.
