Waterloo-Wellington epidural catheter supply ‘in stock’ despite provincial shortage

Despite an Ontario-wide shortage of epidural catheters, officials for hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County said they currently have the supplies in stock.

In a Friday post to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital website, officials said the hospital is working together with Grand River, Groves Memorial, and Guelph General hospitals to manage the shortage of catheters.

Patients in Waterloo-Wellington will not be impacted by the shortage, but officials said there still may be a number of reasons why patients don't receive an epidural when requested.

In late July, local hospitals said they were conserving epidural supplies amidst a global shortage.

An Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday stated that around 14 per cent of hospitals in the province are reporting they have less than a week's worth of epidural catheters in stock.

An epidural catheter, or tube, is used to administer pain medication typically during childbirth.