Waterloo woman reunites with dog left in Ireland

After being apart for five weeks, Sarah McCarthy and her dog Rita are finally together again.

The pup and owner were separated in August, when McCarthy moved from Northern Ireland to Waterloo for work.

24-hours before her flight, McCarthy was told by Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) that she had to leave her three-year-old terrier behind.

Rita stayed with McCarthy’s parents until she worked through the complicated process of bringing the dog to Canada via cargo plane.

“I feel somewhat complete,” McCarthy said. “I’ve got my little sidekick back and I can actually focus on enjoying Canada now.”

McCarthy says Rita is adjusting to her new home very well.