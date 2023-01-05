Watermain break causes heavy flooding in Mississauga

A watermain break along Mississauga’s waterfront has resulted in heavy flooding, prompting police to close nearby roads.

On Thursday afetrnoon, Peel police tweeted a video showing waist-high water on Lakeshore Road. Several vehicles are seen in the video trapped in flood water.

Police say they were first notified about it at around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. Police say two people had to be helped after their cars got stuck in the water.

Police say crews from the Region of Peel are on the scene to fix the issue. Water has been shut off in the area.

Lakeshore Road West is closed in both directions between Lorne Park and Mississauga roads.

It is unclear when repairs will be completed.

