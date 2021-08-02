Watermain break closes Kitchener street

Crews with the City of Kitchener were called in to repair a watermain break Sunday at Bridgeport Road East and Lancaster Street West.

In a tweet, they said some nearby residents reported not having water.

Lancaster Street was closed to traffic between Hamil Avenue and Bridgeport Road while repairs were being done.

The city asked everyone to avoid the area.

NOTICE: There is a watermain break in the Bridgeport and Lancaster area in #Kitchener. Crews are on-site and looking into the situation. Some residents in this area do not have water at this time. Please avoid the area and stay tuned for updates.