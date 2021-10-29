Watermain break kills thousands of fish
A watermain break at a local trout hatchery in Kincardine, Ont. has killed as many as 10,000 fish.
The loss of water to the Lake Huron Fishing Club’s Trout Hatchery happened on October 15th, during road construction in the area.
Adam Weisher is Kincardine’s Director of Infrastructure and Development. He says, “The watermain was not mapped and therefore was untraceable, which caused a loss of water supply for a period of time. The main was repaired and water supply restored but unfortunately fish were lost during this time.”
As a mea culpa, the road project’s consultant, contractor, and the Municipality, have each kicked in $2,000 to compensate the fishing club for the lost fish.
The 10,000 fish, mostly brown trout, account for about 10 per cent of the club’s annual supply, hatched and distributed into Lake Huron.
