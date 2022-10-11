Watermain break leaves retirement community without water over Thanksgiving

Dozens of families in a Cookstown housing community are spending their thanksgiving without access to running water.

A watermain break within the complex has cut access to water, and residents who call the area home are now left without answers on how long their taps will stay dry.

"We have many people here who live on their own who would have loved to see their family but can't because they can't have dinner together," said Kris Zegota, a resident of Royal Oak Estates. "They can't safely prepare a turkey and have enough water other than buying it.

Zegota is one of the dozens of seniors who are now without running water after a water main break at her Cookstown housing complex.

On Saturday, the community, made up primarily of seniors, was informed that all 80 units within the complex would have their water shut off after a large break.

"We have people with medical issues that need more water than just a few bottles," Zegota said. "I wish that the powers that be make sure that we have enough water to last us."

Her neighbour Jim Brent echoed those same concerns and said he witnessed the watermain break in his backyard.

"I looked in the backyard and there was about that much water and it was running in and through the garage and it was just flooding all around," Brent said. "At my age, I shouldn't be hauling water, which I'm doing, I'm hauling gallons of water into the house courtesy of my neighbours and you learn to live without water."

CTV News reached out to the property owner of Royal Oak Estate, Sabi Ahsan. In a statement, he told CTV News that a contractor was able to visit the site and confirm a diagnosis but will be unable to commence work until Tuesday after what he called utility locates are confirmed.

That was also confirmed in an email exchange between residents and Innisfil mayor Lynn Dollin, which CTV News obtained.

As for Zegota, she's not convinced the issues will be resolved quickly but is hopeful.