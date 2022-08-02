Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire

Most of Canada's Wonderland’s 20-acre waterpark will be reopening on Tuesday following a weekend fire.

The blaze broke out Sunday, at around 10:45 p.m., at Splash Works, which is located in the northwest portion of the amusement park.

Vaughan fire said a pump house as well as a few water slides were damaged by the fire, which was quickly doused.

No injuries were reported.

The amusement park was completely evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within Splash Works, which had closed at 6 p.m. that day. York Regional Police, who were on hand to assist Vaughan fire, said the amusement park was cleared “as a precaution because of blowing smoke.”

Canada’s Wonderland reopened to the public on Monday, but Splash Works, which is home to the country’s largest outdoor wave pool and 17 waterslides, was out of commission for the day.

In an email to CP24 on Tuesday, Wonderland Spokesperson Grace Peacock said while the majority of the waterpark is reopening Tuesday, five water attractions would remain closed.

The fire reportedly started shortly after Wonderland hosted Civic Holiday fireworks, however it is not yet clear if the fire is linked to the display.

Vaughan fire, which had eight apparatuses on site at the peak of the fire, said at this point they do not have evidence that the fire was caused by fireworks, “but will be looking at all possible sources of origin.”

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshall is now investigating.

@ONFireMarahal investigators on scene today in Vaughan to work to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of an evening fire at Canada's Wonderland. pic.twitter.com/wzhiCjX6GD