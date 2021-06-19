Watershed advisory remains in effect: ERCA

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is encouraging residents to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding may occur, following a potential rainfall of up to 25 mm Saturday.

ERCA says there is concern for standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex region.

A watershed conditions statement remains in effect until Saturday evening.

People are encouraged to avoid areas near rivers, streams and shorelines during significant rainfall and wind events, says ERCA.

Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water and shorlines.