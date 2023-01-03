Watershed conditions statement in effect for Windsor-Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement due to continued rainfall forecasted Tuesday.

The statement from ERCA says there is concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex region, “especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.”

Rain gauges have already recorded 10 mm of rainfall in southern areas of Windsor-Essex and forecasts are predicting more rainfall throughout the day and into the evening, accumulating between 25-30 mm.

While the amount falls below Flood Watch thresholds, ERCA says due to the combination of lake levels, existing ground conditions and the forecasted rain, the watershed conditions statement will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events,” the statement said.

ERCA warns children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as both can present dangerous hazards.