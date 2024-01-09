The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement issued for Windsor-Essex.

It is in effect until Wednesday at 10 a.m.

ERCA says that the advisory was issued due to the forecasted rainfall Tuesday.

“There is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas,” says the statement.

Current forecasts predict continued rainfall throughout the day and into this evening with total rainfall amounts of 20-35 millimetres.

This amount and duration of rainfall falls below flood watch thresholds; however, due to the combination of existing wet ground conditions and forecasted rainfall, a watershed conditions Statement will remain in effect until Wednesday.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts. ERCA officials will also continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, and update this advisory as required.