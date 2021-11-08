Waterskiing Santa raises money for charity
Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
Christmas morning is around the corner, but that didn't stop Santa from getting out on the lake once last time.
On Saturday, Santa took part in the 5th annual waterski show in Kearney.
The event featured members of the Team Canada Waterski Show Team performing tricks for those in attendance, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
"Every business is involved in some shape or capacity. We have cottagers that close their cottage on this weekend and stay up for the ski show. It's kind of a warm and fuzzy, and the power of Christmas with people doing a bizarre act on water connects with the kids," said events organizer Scott Waites.
The event raised approximately 4,000 pounds of food for the local Lion's Club Food Drive initiatives.
