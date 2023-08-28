Waterspout confirmed over Lake Erie: Northern Tornadoes Project
It was an active few days for wicked weather, with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirming an EF0 waterspout near Turkey Point over the weekend.
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), based in London, Ont.'s Western University, an EF0 waterspout occurred over Lake Erie near Turkey Point on Aug. 26 at approximately 4 p.m.
The waterspout was captured on camera by a number of witnesses in a wide area around Turkey Point.
The NTP said the approximate start time and location of the waterspout was determined via eyewitness reports and with assistance from the International Centre for Waterspout Research.
The waterspout received a default rating of an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to estimate tornado wind speeds based on damage. Tornadoes rating an EF0 have wind speeds of between 105 – 137 km/h.
The NTP also recently confirmed an EF0 downburst in Chatham, an EF0 tornado in Windsor, and an EF1 tornado in Tecumseh and Lakeshore as a result of storms that battered the region on Aug 24.
