Wawa man facing 21 charges after hit-and-run
A 25-year-old suspended driver from Wawa, Ont., is facing 21 charges, including drunk driving, following a hit-and-run crash, police say.
Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Mission Road just before 2 p.m. Thursday and the accused fled prior to their arrival, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
The man was found near a snowmobile trail off Highway 101 a short while later, police said.
"While interacting with the vehicle driver, officers determined they had consumed alcoholic beverages. Further investigation revealed the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and had taken the vehicle without consent," police said.
"Officers also located a firearm and ammunition inside the vehicle."
He is charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous operation causing bodily harm
- Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm
- Flight from peace officer
- Operation while prohibited - three counts
- Take motor vehicle without consent
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Careless storage of firearm or ammunition - two counts
- Transport firearm or ammunition in a careless manner - two counts
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - two counts
- Fail to comply with probation order
None of the allegations has been proven in court.