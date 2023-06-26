Wawa man facing 21 charges after hit-and-run

A 25-year-old suspended driver from Wawa, Ont., is facing 21 charges, including drunk driving, following a hit-and-run crash, police say.

Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Mission Road just before 2 p.m. Thursday and the accused fled prior to their arrival, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The man was found near a snowmobile trail off Highway 101 a short while later, police said.

"While interacting with the vehicle driver, officers determined they had consumed alcoholic beverages. Further investigation revealed the driver was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and had taken the vehicle without consent," police said.

"Officers also located a firearm and ammunition inside the vehicle."

He is charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

Flight from peace officer

Operation while prohibited - three counts

Take motor vehicle without consent

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless storage of firearm or ammunition - two counts

Transport firearm or ammunition in a careless manner - two counts

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

Possession of firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order - two counts

Fail to comply with probation order

None of the allegations has been proven in court.