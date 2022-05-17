'Way too fast for Wyevale:' OPP clock motorist speeding 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

A Tiny Township motorist is accused of stunt driving after speeding more than double the posted limit, according to provincial police.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said the driver was travelling 112 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in Wyevale.

"Way too fast for Wyevale!" OPP tweeted.

A 22-year-old faces a 30-day licence suspension and will have their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The motorist will have to take a mandatory driver improvement course if convicted.