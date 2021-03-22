It isn't exactly how Wayne and Kim Tuck had drawn up the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship at Winsport.

Heading into Monday morning, the Tucks were 0-4 but picked up their first victory in the day's first draw over Team Scoffin.

Kim says a lack of playing has hindered team Tuck.

"We're a little rusty considering this is just our fifth game of the season," she said.

"It's just that back to back kind of thing that we don't have going for us right now but Wade and his daughter Bailey (Scoffin) are a good tea and so we expected to have a good game with them."

Tucks love the mixed doubles game

The Tucks are a good mixed doubles team. In 2014, they won the Canadian championship. Wayne is an aggressive skip and thinks mixed doubles suits him better. He says he likes it better than the men's game.

"You know mixed doubles came up about six years ago for us," he said.

"Start with rocks in play and you can't take out the first two rocks and I'm like, this is great. You can't blank an end because you lose the hammer. Throw everything into the four-foot and angles and then smash away. That's basically why I love the game."

Added pressure

For the Tucks, curling is a year-long passion. Not only do they play, they also build and refurbish stones. The Tucks own the Canadian Curling Stone company and they've been supplying the rocks for all the of the bubble curling events in Calgary except for the Men's and Women's World Championships.

Kim admits that does add a little extra pressure.

"It's a bit nerve wracking too thought because you want the players to be happy with them. If you hear any kinds of comments on T.V. it's hard not to take it a little bit personally," said Kim.

"They do change a little bit from event to event depending on what the ice techs do to them but generally we're pretty happy and pretty proud of the product we put out for sure."

Rock stars

In the curling world, the Tucks are rock stars in more ways than one. Their rocks made an appearance in the 2002 movie Men With Brooms. Their stones are used in every major curling event in Canada, and you'll likely see them at nearly every Canadian curling rink from coast to coast to coast. Kim says that makes them proud.

"Yeah it's great to see our rocks being played on TV or even just gong to some clubs and we go to different events and we walk into a building we know it's a club that has our rocks and you know we've had members come up and say we love our rocks and things like that," Kim said.

"That's really what it's all about is making sure we're putting out the best product for every curler."

The Tucks will play their final game at this year's Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

That's when they'll take on the powerhouse team of Jennifer Jones and Brett Laing who are off to a perfect 5-0 start.