Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Grant Fuhr and more to be named to Oilers Hall of Fame

The Edmonton Oilers have announced the establishment of an Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday.

The hall of fame will honour past members of the organization, including players, trainers, coaches, executives, or others.

The Class of 2022 members will include Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather, and Rod Philllips.

They were chosen because of their respective Oilers banner honours.

Additionally, there will be two more inductees that will be voted on by the Oilers Hall of Fame selection committee.

Those inductees will be announced on Sept. 20.

The committee is made up of 11 people with significant and varied experience in hockey and the community.

Gretzky, Ron Low, Louie DeBrusk, Chris Joseph, Bruce MacGregor, Jim Matheson, Terry Jones, Bob Stauffer, Chief Wilton Littlechild, and Shannon Szabados are the current members.

They will serve an initial three-year term, and can serve for a maximum of 15 years.

Members can bring forward one name each year as their official nomination for consideration.

In order to be selected, each name must receive a 75 per cent yes vote.

Oilers fans will also be provided with the opportunity to nominate individuals for consideration.

A maximum of three nominees will be named to the hall of fame each year.

Members of the Oilers Hall of Fame will see their names displayed on the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.

Former Oilers players will be eligible for the hall of fame after they have been retired from playing for five years. Non-players are eligible at any time.