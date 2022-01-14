Wayne Gretzky Parkway closed in Brantford due to falling concrete
The Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge in Brantford remains closed after concrete began falling from the overpass onto Highway 403.
Provincial police told CTV News a vehicle struck the overpass while driving under it at around 4:13 p.m.
No one has been injured but OPP say two vehicles were damaged when they drove over the fallen concrete.
In a video posted to Twitter, OPP said they wanted to speak to the driver of a black Western Star dump truck that was pulling an excavator and a trailer. They later indicated that the driver had contacted police. OPP also thanked witnesses who helped with their investigation.
The bridge will remain closed until Saturday morning when an engineer from the Ministry of Transportation will assess the damage.
OPP have also closed the westbound lanes of the 403.
Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSURE. Highway 403 westbound lanes at Wayne Gretzky Parkway are closed for a collision investigation. Updates will be provided when the roads are opened. ^cv pic.twitter.com/0KmTEsUxDE— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 14, 2022
