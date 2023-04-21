Wayward pony in Amherstburg reunited with owner

Windsor police say a lost pony has been reunited with its owner after it was discovered wandering Amherstburg, Ont.

According to a social media post by the Windsor Police Service, a lone pony was discovered wandering Amherstburg on Thursday night.

The pony was safe at a local farm.

Police were asking anyone with information on the owner or the location of the pony’s home to contact the WPS Amhersburg Detachment at 519-736-8559.