Wayward pony in Amherstburg reunited with owner


Windsor police are hoping to reunite a lost pony with its owner after it was discovered wandering through Amherstburg, Ont. on April 21, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Windsor police say a lost pony has been reunited with its owner after it was discovered wandering Amherstburg, Ont.

According to a social media post by the Windsor Police Service, a lone pony was discovered wandering Amherstburg on Thursday night.

The pony was safe at a local farm.

Police were asking anyone with information on the owner or the location of the pony’s home to contact the WPS Amhersburg Detachment at 519-736-8559. 

