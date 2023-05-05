WCDSB students lace up shoes for folk dancing festival
The 45th annual Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) Folk Dance Festival wowed the crowd at the Albert McCormick Community Centre in Waterloo on Thursday.
It was a packed house as talented studentsfrom various schools in the area showcased what they had been practicing for months. Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo students each took turns performing over three nights from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
“There isn’t tryouts to be part of it, they just get to join a group. It’s so nice to have that sense of belonging,” said Laura Healy, a WCDSB teacher.
“That part has kind of been missing the last couple of years because of Covid,” Healy added. “So it’s nice they get a chance to be a part of it again.”
The festival was a celebration of cultural diversity and community spirit.
-
Western wildfires visible from spaceWildfires in western Canada have necessitated evacuations for some communities and the issuance of air quality advisories due to the presence of wildfire smoke.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Active weapons investigation near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation dayKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.